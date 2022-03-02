NSAA Logo

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association has released the brackets for next week's Boys State Basketball Tournament. 

In Class C1, Auburn is the No. 4 seed and will play Concordia on Tuesday at 10:45 at the Devaney Center. Ashland-Greenwood is the No. 2 seed and they will play at 1:30 on Tuesday against Ogallala. 

Lourdes Central Catholic is the No. 8 seed in D1 and will play North Platte, St. Patrick's at 9 AM on Monday at Lincoln North Star. 

Falls City Sacred Heart is the No. 2 seed in D2 and opens the tournament with Mullen on Tuesday at 6:00 PM at Lincoln Southwest.

View the full brackets below. 

Download PDF 2022 Nebraska Boys State Basketball Brackets

