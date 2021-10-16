NSAA Logo

(KMAland) -- The field is set for the Class D-1 and D-2 football playoffs in Nebraska. 

Five KMAland schools -- Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock, Lourdes Central Catholic, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water -- qualified. 

In Class D-1, Lourdes Central Catholic is the No. 1 seed in the East Bracket and will face Thayer Central. Weeping Water is the No. 3 seed and hosts Wisner-Pilger while No. 15 seeded Elmwood-Murdock treks to Howells-Dodge. 

In D-2, Sacred Heart is the No. 5 seed and gets Osmond in the first round. Johnson-Brock grabbed the No. 7 spot and will host Winside. 

All matchups are scheduled for Thursday. View the full pairings here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.