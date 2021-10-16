(KMAland) -- The field is set for the Class D-1 and D-2 football playoffs in Nebraska.
Five KMAland schools -- Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock, Lourdes Central Catholic, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water -- qualified.
In Class D-1, Lourdes Central Catholic is the No. 1 seed in the East Bracket and will face Thayer Central. Weeping Water is the No. 3 seed and hosts Wisner-Pilger while No. 15 seeded Elmwood-Murdock treks to Howells-Dodge.
In D-2, Sacred Heart is the No. 5 seed and gets Osmond in the first round. Johnson-Brock grabbed the No. 7 spot and will host Winside.
All matchups are scheduled for Thursday. View the full pairings here.