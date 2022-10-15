(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association has released the first round assignments for Class D1 and D2 football.
In Class D1, Elmwood-Murdock is the No. 6 seed in the East Bracket. The Knights will face Plainview on Thursday. Weeping Water is the No. 14. They will face Cross County.
In Class D2, Johnson-Brock drew the No. 5 seed in the East Bracket. The Eagles get Wausa in the first round. Lourdes Central Catholic is the No. 10 seed and will face Lawrence-Nelson while Sacred Heart is the No. 9 seed. They get Humphrey St. Francis.
