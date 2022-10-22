NSAA Logo

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska State Activities Association has released the postseason brackets for their 6-man and 11-man postseason. 

In Class B, Plattsmouth drew the No. 14 seed and will make the nearly seven-hour trip to Scottsbluff in the first round. 

In C1, Ashland-Greenwood is the No. 4 seed and will face Auburn, who is the No. 13 seed.

Sterling is the No. 9 seed in Class 6-Man. The Jets will travel to Shelton. 

The NSAA also released the reseeded 8-Man brackets on Friday. In Class D1, Weeping Water is the No. 15 and will face Laurel-Concord-Coleridge while Elmwood-Murdock is the No. 8 and will host Hi-Line. 

Johnson-Brock is the No. 9 in the reseeded D2 bracket and will venture to Dundy County Stratton. 

View the full brackets here

