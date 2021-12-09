NSAA

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska Schools Activities Association released their football classifications for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. 

The list of classifications for KMAland Nebraska schools can be found below and the full list is available here.

CLASS B

Plattsmouth

Class C1

Nebraska City (ineligible for postseason)

Ashland-Greenwood

Auburn

Syracuse

Falls City 

Class C2

Louisville

Class D1

Conestoga (ineligible for postseason)

Palmyra (ineligible for postseason)

Johnson County Central 

Elmwood-Murdock

Class D2

Johnson-Brock

Lourdes Central Catholic

Falls City Sacred Heart 

Class D6

Sterling 

