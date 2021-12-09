(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska Schools Activities Association released their football classifications for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
The list of classifications for KMAland Nebraska schools can be found below and the full list is available here.
CLASS B
Plattsmouth
Class C1
Nebraska City (ineligible for postseason)
Ashland-Greenwood
Auburn
Syracuse
Falls City
Class C2
Louisville
Class D1
Conestoga (ineligible for postseason)
Palmyra (ineligible for postseason)
Johnson County Central
Elmwood-Murdock
Class D2
Johnson-Brock
Lourdes Central Catholic
Falls City Sacred Heart
Class D6
Sterling