The Nebraska School Activities Association has released the brackets for the 2021 Girls State Basketball Tournament.
Six KMAland schools qualified.
In Class C1, Syracuse is the No. 6 seed and will face Hastings-St. Cecilia on Wednesday at 8:30 in Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lourdes Central Catholic is the 5 seed in Class C2. They draw Bridgeport at 1:30 on Wednesday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
Elmwood-Murdock is the 8 seed in D1, they get top-seeded Pleasanton at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Southwest.
Weeping Water is the No. 2 seed in D1. The Indians will face BDS on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Lincoln Southwest.
Two schools qualified in D2 -- Sterling and Falls City Sacred Heart.
Sterling is the 8 seed and will play Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lincoln North Star. Sacred Heart drew the 2 seed and will face Maywood-Hayes Central at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, also at Lincoln North Star.
The complete bracket can be viewed below.