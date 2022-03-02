NSAA

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association has released the brackets for next week's Girls State Basketball Tournament. 

Elmwood-Murdock is the top seed in Class D1. They will face Hartington Cedar Catholic at Lincoln Southwest High School on Tuesday. In Class D2, Sterling is the No. 5 seed and will face Anselmo-Merno on Monday morning at 10:45 at Lincoln Northeast. Falls City Saced Heart is the No. 1 seed and faces Wynot at Lincoln Northeast at 9 on Monday morning. 

View the full bracket here. 

Download PDF 2022 Nebraska Girls State Tournament

