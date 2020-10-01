NSAA Logo

(KMAland) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association has released subdistrict assignments for the upcoming softball postseason in Class B and C.

Subdistrict tournament play begins on October 5th. Here’s a look at the area schools and their subdistrict pairings:

Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Nebraska City)

(1) Nebraska City vs. (4) Duchesne/Roncalli Catholic

(2) Gross Catholic vs. (3) Plattsmouth

Class B Subdistrict 3 (at Skutt Catholic) 

(1) Skutt Catholic vs. (4) Cass

(2) Bennington vs. (3) Elkhorn North

Class B Subdistrict 4 (at Elkhorn) 

(1) Elkhorn vs. (4) South Sioux City

(2) Ashland-Greenwood vs. (3) Douglas County West/Concordia

Class C1 Subdistrict 1 (at Auburn) 

(4) Syracuse vs. (5) Fort Calhoun

(1) Auburn vs. Syracuse/Fort Calhoun

(2) Weeping Water vs. (3) Falls City

Find all subdistrict assignments linked here.

