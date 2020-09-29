NSAA

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association has announced spectators must wear face coverings during postseason volleyball and other postseason outdoor events.

The governing body for high school athletics in Nebraska will also allow host schools to establish additional requirements.

Athletes will be allowed to wear masks while in competition, but it is not a requirement. Coaches and bench personnel will be “strongly encouraged” to wear a mask.

View the complete release from the NSAA linked here.

