(KMAland) -- The Nebraska School Activities Association will allow high schools to immediately hold open gyms for basketball, football, soccer and wrestling.
The activities will be limited to individual skills and workouts with no physical contact, no sharing of equipment and no grouping of students.
On June 18th, high schools will be allowed to participate in camps, clinics and summer leagues in all NSAA sanctioned sports, except for basketball, football, soccer and wrestling.
View the complete release from the NSAA linked here.