(Council Bluffs) -- Swimming has been a large part of Lewis Central's senior Jack Robbins' life for the better part of the last decade, so it's fitting he will take his talents to William Jewell next season.
The future Cardinal spoke with KMA Sports on Monday about his decision to continue his swimming career at the Liberty, Missouri school.
"It is a relief to know where I'm going," he said. "It's amazing."
Robbins began swimming competively at a young age and has grown fond of the sport.
"It has meant a lot to me," he said. "I've swam since I was in preschool."
Swimming has been such an integral part of Robbins' life that he knew he wanted to do it competitively in college.
"If a school did not have a swim program, it was out of the picture," he said. "I wanted to swim. And that was the biggest part of my choice."
William Jewell had a swimming program, and an academic program that intrigued Robbins.
"Their nursing program is good, and I'd like to be a nurse," he said.
Robbins adds that the team culture around the swimming program and the campus vibe appealed to him.
"It's a nice campus. There's a lot to do around there," he said.
Robbins specializes in the 500 and 200 freestyle events and hopes to continue those events in college.
"I would like to go under five minutes in my 500," he said. "I'm at 5:08 right now, so I'm pretty close. My goal is to be the best me I can be, work hard and see the results I can make."
Check out the full interview with Robbins below.