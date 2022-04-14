(Columbia) -- The University of Missouri has hired David "Dickey" Nutt as an assistant coach for the men's basketball program.
In a release, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said. "We are lucky to have someone with his level of experience on our staff. Coach Nutt has a wealth of basketball knowledge and recruiting relationships in our state which will be a tremendous asset to our program, our Athletic Department, our University and CoMo."
Nutt previously coached with Gates at Cleveland State. His most recent stint in his career came at Gaston College in Dallas, North Carolina.
Nutt was the head coach at Arkansas State for 13 years and Southeast Misouri State for six. He has also served as an assistant at Oklahoma State, Florida State and Stetson.
View the full release regarding Nutt's hiring here.