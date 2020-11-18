(Ida Grove) -- One year after a magical, somewhat surprising run to a state championship, the OABCIG Falcons are back to the surprise of nobody.
"It's an exciting time for everyone," said Coach Larry Allen -- an Avoca native. "Last year was such a magical run for us. Everything came together for us. This year the expectations were a little higher and they've been able to rise up to those challenges. It's not been perfect, but we are excited to be where we were at."
The Falcons' bid for a repeat was unique from the beginning. They won last year's Class 2A title as one of the smallest schools in the class and moved down to Class 1A this year.
"As it worked out, we are one of the largest 1A schools," Allen said. "We were able to maneuver through that pretty well."
It's been a dominant year for the Falcons, who posted an 11-0 record and won each game by an average margin of 36.6 points per game.
"We just kept doing the same things we did last year," Allen said. "Our kids believe in what we are doing on both sides of the ball."
The Falcons' dominance was evident last weekend in a 43-21 semifinal victory over Sigourney-Keota.
"We played with so much excitement and energy," Allen said.
OABCIG has been led this year by one of the state's most dazzling playmakers -- quarterback Cooper DeJean. The Iowa commit has thrown for 3,128 yards, rushed for 1,162 yards and scored 54 touchdowns.
"He understands the game," Allen said. "Everything just seems so natural. It's pretty impressive when you watch how he can just see the field so well."
While DeJean has earned the accolades for the Falcons, he has playmakers, too.
Trust Wells, Cameron Sharkey, Easton Harms, Kolton Knop and Griffin Diersen have all been part of OABCIG's high-powered offense that is averaging 48.4 points per game.
"His receivers understand that if they work hard and run their routes,he will find them," Allen said. "We feel we have five guys that can step in and put a lot of pressure on the defense."
The only thing standing between OABCIG and another state championship trophy is Van Meter. The Bulldogs reached the title game with a 20-12 victory over South Central Calhoun and were the 1A runner-up last year.
The Bulldogs rely heavily on quarterback Jack Petit and running back Dalten Van Pelt to lead their balanced, but run-focused offense.
Coach Allen compares the Bulldogs' offensive style to a familiar foe.
"We kinda liken them to Underwood," he said. "Spread, big, good backs. They are a little more run-heavy. If we can get them to have to throw the ball, that's going to be big for us."
While they have a challenge defensively, Allen says the offense's goal will be to continue to do what they've been doing.
"Sometimes we start a little slower, but the kids do a great job of adjusting to that."
OABCIG/Van Meter is slated to take place Friday at 10 a.m. The complete interview with Coach Allen can be heard below.