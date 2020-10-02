(Underwood) -- The Class 1A No. 1 OABCIG Falcons proved their ranking Friday night with a 49-22 victory over No. 3 Underwood on the KMAX-Stream.
"We knew it was going to be a four-quarter game," OABCIG Coach Larry Allen told KMA Sports. "We haven't had many of those this year. It was really important for us to think that through the entire week."
The Falcons started fast, scoring on their first drive of the game, doing so by traveling 70 yards on nine plays in only two years, capped by a two-yard touchdown run from Griffin Diersen.
"We like to get our offense going up-tempo," senior quarterback Cooper DeJean said. "I think that was our longest drive of the year. We just did our thing like we usually do, kept going fast and scoring."
DeJean -- an Iowa commit -- was the heart of the Falcons' offense churning for 526 yards and six total touchdowns through the air and on the ground.
"When the ball is in hands, good things will happen," DeJean said. "He got a lot of pressure tonight and he handled it well. When he gets out in space, he's pretty dynamic."
OABCIG scored 14 points in the first seven minutes to take a 14-0 lead. Underwood got on the board early in the second quarter with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Alex Ravlin to Blake Hall.
Underwood had a chance to tie it in the second quarter and drove deep into OABCIG territory, but an interception eventually resulted in a 20-yard touchdown toss from DeJean to Easton Harms to extend the Falcons' lead to 21-7. Underwood, however, did manage a 38-yard field goal from Collin Brandt to trim the deficit to 21-10 heading into halftime.
The Eagles were unable to capitalize early in the second half and DeJean made them pay, posting back-to-back touchdown runs from 80 and 75 yards to push the lead to 35-10, which proved to be insurmountable for Underwood.
"They were huge," DeJean said of his massive second-half scores.
"We've prided ourselves the last couple years of winning the game in the third or fourth quarter," Allen said. "I thought that was huge for us."
DeJean completed 22 passes for 251 yards and two scores while adding 275 yards and four touchdowns with his legs. Easton Harms was his favorite receiver Friday night, hauling in nine passes for 93 yards.
"We just had to come out and do our thing," DeJean said. "Our motto of the week was to leave no doubt and that's what we did tonight."
The victory improves OABCIG to 6-0 on the season, they will look to cap off an undefeated regular season next week when they face Treynor.
"Our motto is one game at a time," Allen said. "We are going to play the most important game of the year each week. We are going to continue that thought."
Underwood was paced in the passing game by 152 yards and three scores from Alex Ravlin. Hall, Brayden Wollan and Quin Kuck. Hayden Goehring led the rushing attack with 74 yards. The Eagles will look to rebound next week when they face Missouri Valley.
Complete interviews with DeJean and Coach Allen can be viewed below.