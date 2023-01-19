(Clarinda) -- Atlantic notched a pair of impressive Hawkeye Ten victories in KMAland wrestling action Thursday night.
The 2A No. 17 Trojans showed their season-long progress with wins over 2A No. 14 Glenwood (39-34) and Clarinda (63-9).
"Those are both district opponents," Coach Tim Duff said. "We've got to look at those matches and how we learn from them. Hopefully, we gained something. It was an important win over Glenwood."
The Trojans' win over Glenwood was much-needed as they hope to be one of the 24 regional duals.
The action started at 126 when Briten Maxwell notched a major decision for Glenwood. The Rams followed with a first-period pin from Matt Beem to take a 10-0 lead.
A first-period pin by Easton O'Brien put Atlantic on the board. The win doubled as O'Brien's 100th career victory.
"Honestly, it was just another match," O'Brien said. "I didn't set this as a goal because I expect to go further."
Tyson O'Brien followed with a 145 to cut the deficit to 10-9, but Glenwood got a pin from Tate Mayberry to push their lead to 16-9.
Atlantic got the ball rolling with pins from Donovan Hedrington (160), Jarrett Armstrong (170) and Brenden Casey (182) to give Atlantic a 27-16 lead. Glenwood countered with two wins to trim the deficit to 27-25, but an Atlantic forfeit win at 106 and a Braxton Hass fall at 113 pounds sealed the victory for Atlantic.
"When you get to this part of the season, it's about depth," Duff said. "I was proud of the kids for competing.
Atlantic continued their winning ways in the nightcap, cruising past Clarinda.
"Hopefully, we see where we made mistakes. That's how we'll learn, but we're pleased with two Hawkeye Ten Conference wins."
Easton O'Brien, Tyson O'Brien, Jarrett Armstrong and Braxton Hass were 2-0 performers for Atlantic.
Tate Mayberry, Briten Maxwell, Matt Beem, Tate Mayberry and CJ Carter went 2-0 for Glenwood, and Jase Wilmes was 2-0 for Clarinda.
Check out full dual results, as well as video interviews with Easton O'Brien and Coach Duff below.
Atlantic 39 Glenwood 34
ATL winners: Taye Jordan, Braxton Hass, Easton O'Brien, Tyson O'Brien, Donovan Hedrington, Jarrett Armstrong, Brenden Casey
GLEN winners: Vinny Mayberry, Briten Maxwell, Matt Beem, Tate Mayberry, CJ Carter, Mason Koehler
Atlantic 63 Clarinda 9
ATL winners: Easton O'Brien, Tyson O'Brien, Tanner O'Brien, Jarrett Armstrong, Nathan Keiser, Evan Sorensen, Braxton Hass, Aiden Smith, Josh Hass, D'artagnan Hansen, Jadyn Cox
CLAR winners: Leland Woodruff, Karson Downey, Jase Wilmes
Glenwood 54 Clarinda 18
GLEN winners: Matt Beem, Thaine Williamson, Trevor Hargens, Tate Mayberry, Jacob Aust, CJ Carter, Trent Patton, Hunter Codney, Vinny Mayberry, Briten Maxwell
CLAR winners: Leland Woodruff, Dominick Polsley, Jase Wilmes
Girls: Glenwood 11 Clarinda 6
GLEN winners: Audrina Johnson, Maya Rivas
CLAR winners: Jalon Olson