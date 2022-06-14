(Omaha) -- Omaha head volleyball coach Matt Buttermore has elevated assistant Kelly O’Connor to the role of associate head coach.
In a release, Buttermore said, “"Kelly was responsible for us being the best defense in the conference last season. Beyond that, she is a coach who is passionate about personal growth and developing constructive and meaningful relationships with our student-athletes.”
O’Connor has spent the last three season as an assistant for the Mavericks.
View the full release here.