Kelly O'Connor
Photo: Omaha Athletics

(Omaha) -- Omaha head volleyball coach Matt Buttermore has elevated assistant Kelly O’Connor to the role of associate head coach.

In a release, Buttermore said, “"Kelly was responsible for us being the best defense in the conference last season. Beyond that, she is a coach who is passionate about personal growth and developing constructive and meaningful relationships with our student-athletes.”

O’Connor has spent the last three season as an assistant for the Mavericks.

