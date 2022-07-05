(Harlan) -- The Harlan softball team is ready to open postseason action after dutifully navigating through the Hawkeye Ten with a winning record.
The Cyclones enter the postseason at 15-15 with a 13-7 showing in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
"Things have been up and down this season," head coach Toshia Kasperbauer said. "Our bats weren't strong at the beginning of the season, but they've come a long way. Defensively, that's been up and down, too. We have to stay strong going into the postseason and be consistent with everything."
Harlan entered the year having to replace many contributors from the last two year's regional finalists teams. Their growing pains were evident in their 2-5 start.
"We had a tough schedule at the beginning of the season," Coach Kasperbauer said. "It never hurts you. We just had to make sure that didn't blow our confidence. We learned from our experiences on the field. The girls stayed positive. We weren't strong hitting the ball at the start of the year, but we adjusted to that in conference play."
Junior Madison Kjergaard leads Harlan's growing offense (.367/.456/.449, 14 RBI). Jordan Heese has sparked their offense with a team-best 22 RBI, and Regan Kramer and Ellie Ineson are close behind with 20 and 19, respectively.
Tianna Kasperbauer, Jordan Heese, Ella Plagman, Abbie Schechinger. Teya Frohlich and Kelsi Hoffman have also been steady contributors to a Cyclones lineup that bats .275 and averages just over five runs per game.
"We've got our stance and approach (down)," Kasperbauer said. "That's something we wanted to get better at. We have to move runners around bases."
Kasperbauer was the Cyclones' leading pitcher through the first half of the season with an 11-11 record, 3.23 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings. However, the Cyclones recently switched to Gessert in the circle. She has a 4-3 record, 6.25 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings.
The Cyclones now turn their attention to Class 3A Region 2 action, where they will face OABCIG in a quarterfinal. The Falcons posted a 2-13 season, but that doesn't mean Coach Kasperbauer and her team are overlooking them.
"Everybody starts with a clean slate once the tournament comes around," she said. "We can't take anybody for granted. We have to come out ready to play. They've struggled with pitching this year, so we have to sit back on their pitcher and drive the ball. We have to stay disciplined."
Check out the full interview with Kasperbauer below.