(Auburn) -- The Auburn softball team is well on their way to another successful season, and it's behind a stellar and seasoned offense.
The Bulldogs are 5-2 with wins over Wilber-Clatonia, Falls City, Cass, Syracuse and Plattsmouth.
"I like the way we are playing this year," Coach Grant Cole said. "We are hitting the ball well and scoring a lot of runs. We have a lot of confidence that has carried over."
Auburn scored 86 runs in their first seven contests and eclipsed double-digit runs in all five wins.
"We knew we had some players coming back that could hit the ball," Cole said. "The top of the order has been strong, and it has to be. It's nice that the bottom of the order is hitting good as well, and that has to continue for us to be successful. It helps us to get back to the top of the order, and we score a lot of runs when that happens."
Seniors Leah Grant and Jaeleigh Darnell lead the way for the Bulldogs offense. Grant has a .524 average and has six extra-base hits in 21 at-bats, while Darnell leads the team in RBI (16) and hits .500.
"They have a ton of experience," Cole said. "Leah is the leadoff hitter, and Jaeleigh is in the three-hole. So they need to get on base. They've done it for a long time."
Ella Matteen (.524), Melody Billings (.471), Paige Aue (.412), Harmony Franke (.375), Cailyn Erickson (.263) and Jerzie Maher (.250) have also stepped up at the plate for Auburn.
Pitching-wise, Franke leads the way with a 4.94 ERA and eight strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings.
"Harmony has done a good job of throwing strikes and mixing in her off-speed pitches," Cole said. "We aren't going to strike as many people out as we have in the past, so it's important we get ahead in counts and play solid defense."
The Bulldogs have qualified for five consecutive state tournaments, so the expectations go unspoken.
"There is an expectation of how we want to play and act," Cole said. "It carries over every year and adds a level of confidence. It always helps."
Auburn returns to action on Thursday in a triangular with Falls City and Freeman.
"It's a big week," Cole said. "We just want to be consistent throughout the year and give ourselves a good opportunity at the end of the season."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Cole.