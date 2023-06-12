(Neola) -- Tri-Center baseball has seen some ups and downs recently, but the Trojans ended last week on an upward trajectory.
The Trojans (9-5) started the year 2-0 and sat 6-1 before four consecutive losses to Treynor, Underwood, Missouri Valley and Southwest Valley. They responded with three wins to close the week, besting Audubon, Logan-Magnolia and Stanton.
"It was an important week for us as we try to figure things out," Tri-Center head coach Max Kozeal said. "We stumbled at the beginning of the week but learned a lot. That's the important thing. You can take those losses and be bitter about them. Or you can use them as learning experiences. We used those to learn."
Kozeal feels maintaining and establishing cohesiveness was where his team grew.
"It seemed like we weren't quite focused on what we needed to do as a team," he said. "We have some talented ball players, but it wasn't clicking. Our number one goal is to focus on each other and play with heart. It showed. They took some pressure off themselves. They played free, and things went a lot better for us."
It's a transition year for the Trojans as they replace several pieces that helped the program reach the state tournament in 2021 and a substate final in 2022.
"There was going to be some growing pains," Kozeal said. "We knew we had some times it would be rough, but we had to work through them. It's a great experience for us because we can problem solve and try to make ourselves better."
Tri-Center's offense has been a pleasant surprise. The Trojans hit at a .323 clip and have put up an average of 7.6 runs per game.
"It's been a surprise for us," Kozeal said. "That's where we had a lot of question marks. The guys are taking a good approach. If you hit it hard, good things happen."
Michael Turner -- a multi-year starter -- paces the offense. Turner has a .512 average with 10 RBI and three homers. Lincoln Thomas (.448, 9 RBI), Isaac Wohlhuter (.444, 14 RBI), Tristin Gunderson (.375, 8 RBI), Cael Witt (.308, 10 RBI), Sean McGee (.290), Cael Corrin (.286, 6 RBI), Carter Kunze (.276, 12 RBI) an Revin Bruck (.108, 5 RBI) also contribute to the lineup.
Wohlhuter has been the Trojans' leading pitcher. He's spun 19 2/3 innings with a 1.07 ERA and 27 strikeouts. McGee (16 IP, 2.19 ERA, 25 K), Witt (9 IP, 2.33 ERA, 13 K), Kunze (7 1/3 IP, 2.86 ERA, 11 K) and Corrin (15 1/3 IP, 3.20 ERA, 20 K) are also staples in the Trojans' rotation.
"It's different pitching than we've had in the past," Kozeal said. "We're still improving. We have some guys that have some good strikeout stuff. They have some plus pitches. We've got to start working on our location. We've had too many walks. We just have to transition that stuff to more outs and less walks."
The Trojans are working their way through the Western Iowa Conference schedule for a second time. They face AHSTW (Monday), IKM-Manning (Tuesday), Riverside (Thursday) and Treynor (Friday).
"I just want to see us continue to grow," Kozeal said. "We're going to have some tough challenges. We have to scrap, fight and do whatever we can."
Hear the full interview with Coach Kozeal below.