(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City softball star Emilee Marth put gaudy numbers in her senior season. Her dominance led her team to a winning season and earned Marth the inaugural KMAland Nebraska Softball Player of the Year accolade.
"Last year, we had a bunch of seniors," Marth said. "We worked hard throughout the summer and didn't give up. We kept on working hard."
Marth, who hit .662 in her junior season, took on more of a leadership role in her senior year.
"I thought since I was a senior and had more experience, I needed to step it up more and trust my teammates and their ability."
Her junior-season success certainly grew outside expectations for Marth in her senior year, but she tried not to think about it.
"I was relaxing, having fun and not giving myself too much pressure," Marth said. "I took it one step at a time and focused on the little things. I play better when I'm more relaxed. I try not to think too much and just trust my abilities."
Marth's approach worked this season. The Wayne State commit hit .692 with 44 RBI, 19 extra-base hits and six home runs.
"I was more picky and not swinging at the first pitch," she said. "I was selective and watched the pitcher. My freshman and sophomore year, I was timid. As I got older, I kept my focus, took it one step at a time and didn't get worried."
Among her six homers, Marth points to her dinger against Blair as one of her favorites.
"My first at-bat, I struck out," she said. "I wanted a little revenge, so I took a couple of pitches. When she (Blair's pitcher) was down in the count, I knew she would throw me a good pitch. When I heard the pop off the bat, I knew instantly it was gone. It felt pretty good."
Marth's time at Nebraska City featured many clutch hits, but that's not what she'll remember the most. She's more fixated on the memories and moments she shared with her teammates in the past four years.
"All the bus rides with my friends," Marth said. "And beating Auburn, one of our rivals, on Senior Night felt pretty good."
Click below to hear more with Marth.