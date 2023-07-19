(Fort Dodge) -- Missouri Valley softball ended arguably its most accomplished season in program history on a high note Wednesday.
The Lady Reds (30-4) concluded their first trip to the Class 2A State Softball Tournament in 12 years by beating West Monona 13-6 in a consolation game on KMA-FM 99.1.
The win came 24 hours after a 6-1 loss to Van Meter in the state quarterfinals, where defensive miscues and missed opportunities on offense doomed the Lady Reds.
"Today is what this team is," Missouri Valley head coach Rick Barker said. "All these different situations, this game showed those."
"It feels great," Missouri Valley senior Maya Contreraz said about ending her career with a win. "Yesterday, we didn't get the win. But to win the last game of my career feels great."
The Lady Reds got on the board in the first inning with a run, but West Monona countered with three in the first and one in the second to grow their lead to 4-1.
Missouri Valley got a run back in the third to trim the deficit to 4-2. The Lady Runs then blew the game open in the fourth with a 5-run inning to take a 7-4 lead.
West Monona put two across the board in the sixth inning to cut their deficit to 7-6, but Missouri Valley pitcher Audrie Kohl stopped the inning by leaving the bases loaded.
Kohl came through clutch on offense, smashing a 3-run homer down the left field line as part of a 6-run seventh inning that iced the game.
"I told myself it was my last at-bat," she said. "I just wanted to hit the ball. I swung hard, and it went. It felt amazing."
Kohl's 3-run blast sparked a Missouri Valley offense that produced 11 hits.
"They go to the plate with a lot of confidence," Barker said. "One through nine can score for us. We saw that today.
Kohl's homer was part of her two hits and four RBI. Emerson Anderson got in on the fun with a double among her three hits and two RBI.
"I was struggling on defense, so I knew I had to come back on offense and do my job for my team," Anderson said.
Grace Herman had two hits and two RBI, and Lea Gute posted two hits and an RBI. Emma Gute had one knock, and Contreraz tripled.
Kohl got the win in the circle, striking out seven while scattering six hits and six walks. The sophomore stranded eight West Monona batters over the last four innings to preserve the victory.
"I stuck to what I've done the whole season, which is my spins," Kohl said. "I put that together in the final game. (Sixth inning) was scary. My biggest thing was staying calm. That's what I did to get out of it."
"The situation wasn't too big for her," Barker said. "She works her tail off, and hard work is successful most of the time."
The win brings a successful close to a memorable season for Missouri Valley softball.
"It's fun bringing kids out here (to state)," Barker said. "Missouri Valley hasn't done this a lot. It was enjoyable. It meant a lot to the program."
The Lady Reds have only two seniors: Contreraz and Emma Gute.
"They've done a lot for our school and community," Barker said. "They're going to be missed in a lot of ways."
The future ooks bright for the Lady Reds as they return seven starters in 2024.
"Our goal was to let all these kids get this experience so we can come out here next year with an attitude," Barker said. "We have something to work for."
View the full interviews with Kohl, Contreraz, Anderson and Coach Barker below.