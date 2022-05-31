(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia's Abby Hiatt put in a lot of work in the offseason and is seeing the benefits of that commitment in the early stages of her sophomore season.
Hiatt was a force in the circle with 68 strikeouts in five wins for her team.
"It was a lot of work throughout the offseason to get where I'm at," she said. "It showed last week, and I couldn't be happier with how my team performed."
Hiatt spent her offseason honing her craft and did so with a new pitching coach -- Jimmy Ramirez.
"I started going to a new pitching coach in August," Hiatt said. "He has helped tremendously. I've improved my spin and how I think about pitching in general."
Hiatt went to Peak Performance in Council Bluffs to build strength and worked feverishly with catcher Kattie Troxel.
'It has helped our team dynamic," she said.
Hiatt's strong start to the season piggy backs off her impressive freshman year, where she posted a 16-6 record with a 1.37 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 138 innings.
"I've been more confident this year," she said. "I know I can trust my defense behind me."
Hiatt's confidence and season-long improvements left her optimistic heading into this year.
"My expectations were high," she said. "But I felt there would be some challenging games the first week. Especially Treynor. And we were hoping to play Woodbine."
Hiatt and her teammates faced both of those teams last week. And Hiatt shined in both performances. She struck out 17 against Treynor. She followed by striking out 18 against Woodbine. Hiatt also fanned 12, five and 16 against Kuemper Catholic, Underwood and Hinton last week for a weekend total of 68 -- already more than half last year's total. Hiatt has speed and an array of pitches in her arsenal, but her success is about where she places the pitches.
"Placing the pitch is more important than where the pitch is," she said. "Our head coach, Rick McHugh, analyzes each batter and where we should place the ball. I have decent speed, so it's harder for them to touch or hit."
Hiatt has her team off to a 5-0 start and leads the state in strikeouts. However, her main focus is on getting better.
"Sometimes, I let the ball go a little early," she said. "I need to work more on finishing through my pitch."
Logan-Magnolia returns to action on Wednesday against Tri-Center. Check out the full interview with Hiatt below.