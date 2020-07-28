(Fort Dodge) -- A three-run fourth inning led Ogden past Mount Ayr in a Class 2A state quarterfinal Tuesday evening.
The Raiderettes' second consecutive trip to Fort Dodge came to a premature end courtesy of a 5-2 defeat at the hands of 2A No. 3 ranked Ogden.
"Every year, this is our expectation," Coach Bret Ruggles said. "Right now, the top of the ladder is get here and see what happens."
It looked early on as if the Raiderettes were on pace to make a mess yet again when they plated two runs in the first. However, Ogden responded with a run in the first and another in the third to tie it.
The turning point of the game came in the fourth inning. Mount Ayr pitcher Ady Reynolds muscled two quick outs to begin the frame, but Ogden managed to put two runners on base for Iowa commit Denali Loecker -- who entered the game within striking distance of the state's career home run record.
Coach Ruggles had decided to intentionally Loecker throughout the night and decided to do so again, this time with two-runners on. One batter later, Jena Palmer hit one in the gap to score three runs and give the Bulldogs 5-2 lead.
"I was not going to let Loecker beat me," Coach Ruggles said. "I'm going to take away your best player and see if you can beat, credit to her (Palmer), she beat me."
Mount Ayr had a chance to respond with runners on first and third in the sixth, but they couldn't plate them, thwarting the scoring opportunity.
Loecker retired the Mount Ayr batters in order in the seventh to end the game and Mount Ayr's season. Loecker finished the contest by allowing just one hit while striking out six and put together a span of 14 consecutive retired batters from the first through sixth innings.
"She threw well," Ruggles said of Loecker, "She went to off-speed in the third inning, we never saw a fastball again and it kept us off-balance."
The Raiderettes' lone hit of the contest came from Reynolds in the first inning.
With the win, Ogden moves onto a Class 2A semifinal Wednesday evening against Louisa-Muscatine.
With the loss, Mount Ayr closes their season at 10-5 and loses two seniors -- Sam Stewart and Abigail Barnes.
"Those two have given these programs everything," Ruggles said. "The dedication they've had to our team, that's going to be a major thing for our juniors, to step up in that leadership role."
While they lose a pair of talented seniors, the cupboard certainly isn't bare for the Raiderettes to make more runs at the state tournament.
"Losing two seniors is hard, but there's some talent on this team," Ruggles said. "We'll come back and make a season of it."
The complete interview with Coach Ruggles can be viewed below.