(KMAland) -- Ohio State is the unanimous choice as the Big Ten Conference football champion in the annual preseason poll from cleveland.com.
Wisconsin is the choice, picking up 31 of the 36 first-place votes, in the West Division. Iowa is second with three first-place votes while Minnesota is third with two. Nebraska is picked fifth behind Purdue and ahead of Illinois and Northwestern.
Also of regional note, Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell was picked as the Big Ten Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
View the complete poll and story from cleveland.com linked here.