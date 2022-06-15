(Lincoln) -- Oklahoma State utility player Cayden Brumbaugh is transferring to Nebraska.
Brumbaugh made four starts last year. He hit .318 with an RBI in 22 at-bats during his lone season in Stillwater.
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. W winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. W winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 15, 2022 @ 3:35 pm
(Lincoln) -- Oklahoma State utility player Cayden Brumbaugh is transferring to Nebraska.
Brumbaugh made four starts last year. He hit .318 with an RBI in 22 at-bats during his lone season in Stillwater.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.