Cayden Brumbaugh
Photo: Oklahoma State Athletics

(Lincoln) -- Oklahoma State utility player Cayden Brumbaugh is transferring to Nebraska.

Brumbaugh made four starts last year. He hit .318 with an RBI in 22 at-bats during his lone season in Stillwater.

