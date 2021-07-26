(KMAland) -- Oklahoma and Texas have released a joint statement announcing their plans to not renew their grants of media rights with the Big 12 following expiration in 2025.
The statement reads: “Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference’s current media rights agreement. The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements. However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future.”
Find the complete statement linked here.