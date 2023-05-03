(Carroll) -- Every point mattered in Wednesday's quest for a Hawkeye Ten Girls Tennis Tournament title.
It didn't always look easy or likely, but the Lewis Central girls found a way to hold off Clarinda to capture the conference title.
The Titans totaled a 28, two points better than runner-up Clarinda.
"Just a wonderful finish by a great group of ladies," Lewis Central head coach Aaron Rodenburg said. "They all performed well today. I couldn't be prouder of all six of them. They executed and stayed disciplined. Clarinda is a great team, and St. Albert showed great heart. To come out on top of those two teams is a wonderful finish.
Lanee Olsen and Mallory Kjeldgaard swept the singles titles for the Titans.
Olsen was the No. 1 champion after an 8-3 win over St. Albert's Landry Miller. Olsen's title capped a day where she beat Creston's Caitlin Bruce (8-1) and Harlan's Erica Rust (8-4) before reaching the finals.
"Super excited," Olsen said. "I've been wanting to do this for a long time. I got really nervous (in the finals match), but I know her (Miller's) game. It just came down to who could make shots."
"Great player with great discipline and patience," Rodenburg said. "She executed the game plan of keeping the ball in play and pushing the limits of the other player."
Kjeldgaard's title had a little more drama. She trailed Harlan's Sammy Swensen 7-4 in the finals, but rallied to force a tiebreak. Kjeldgaard ultimately beat Swensen in the tiebreak.
"I was fighting the whole time," she said. "I wanted to win really bad, so I just didn't give up. I was tired, but I kept going. I think I wore (Swensen) out a little bit."
Oasis Opheim and Alexis Opheim were third in No. 1 doubles, while Brooklyn Damgaard and Lani Bergantzel were third in No. 2 doubles. Like Kjeldgaard, Opheim-squared won their placement match to preserve a precious point for the Titans.
While Lewis Central swept the singles, Clarinda did the same in doubles.
The combo of Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole claimed their third consecutive conference crown at No. 1 doubles with an 8-1 win over Red Oak's Merced Ramirez and Tessa Rolenc.
"This was our goal from the beginning of the season," Cole said. "I'm proud of how we played."
"It sucks we didn't have a freshman year to maybe make it a four-peat," Hartley said. "But being out here with Taylor means a lot."
The pair dropped only two games all day.
"We wanted to come out and perform as hard as we could," Hartley said. "Our communication was really on."
Teammates Brooke Brown and Avery Walter won the No. 2 doubles bracket for the second consecutive season. Brown and Walter made it look easy in an 8-0 win over St. Albert's Lily Barnes and Mari Valdivia.
"Our main goal was to do it again," Walter said.
St. Albert was third in the team standings with 19 points, followed by Red Oak (18), Kuemper Catholic (17), Harlan (12), Creston (8), Shenandoah (6), Denison-Schleswig (6), Glenwood (4) and Atlantic (0).
