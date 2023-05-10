(Atlantic) -- A pair of tennis players from Council Bluffs nabbed the individual bids while Clarinda swept the doubles qualifications at Wednesday's Class 1A District Tournament in Atlantic.
The singles state tournament berths stayed in the 712 with a championship performance from Lewis Central's Lanee Olsen and a runner-up showing from St. Albert's Landry Miller.
"I'm definitely excited," Olsen said. "I don't know if I made the best of last year. I hope to do that this year."
"It feels great to finally make it in singles," Miller said. "I looked forward to high school when I was younger. It feels amazing to do it."
Olsen stumped Miller in the finals. Before that, Olsen took care of Emma Stogdill (Clarinda), Cora Pestel (Glenwood) and Audrey Jensen (Audubon) to reach the finals. Jensen led Olsen early, but she rallied and won in two sets, 7-5, 6-2.
"I was struggling," she said. "I was down 4-1. It was a close call, but I came back. I'm happy I had the confidence and was patient. I believed in myself to pull through. At first, it was maybe nerves. I had never played her. Sometimes it takes a few games to get into a rhythm."
Miller's path to the finals featured wins over Genevieve McCalla (Atlantic) and Mallory Kjeldgaard (Lewis Central) before surviving a scare with Riley Nothwehr (Clarinda). Miller took the first set 6-4 and had a comfortable lead early in set two. However, Nothwehr nearly rallied back but lost 7-5.
"She's a great athlete," Miller said. "I just kept the ball in and stayed focused. I got unfocused but got my mindset back and finished it."
Clarinda flexed its muscles in doubles action as the pairs of Taylor Cole/Mayson Hartley and Avery Walter/Brooke Brown swept the qualifying positions.
"We worked really hard to get here," Hartley said. "I'm glad we could all four do it together."
"I'm proud of all four of us," Cole said. "I'm so excited all four of us could qualify together."
Hartley and Cole looked every bit the part of the top seed as they ousted Ava Slater/Rachael Rynearson (Audubon), Sophia Rohe/Ella Schwarte (Kuemper Catholic) and Brooklyn Damgaard/Lani Bergantzel (Lewis Central) to reach the finals. Hartley and Cole got the best of their teammates (6-0, 6-2) in the finals.
Walter and Brown started their day with an upset of No. 2 seed Oasis Opheim/Lexi Opheim (Lewis Central).
"We were placing the ball well," Walter said. "We started slow, but got it together. Our communication was good today."
The pair followed that with wins over Brooke Hays/Gabi Jacobs (Shenandoah) and Georgie Bohnet/Lexi Narmi (St. Albert) to reach the state tournament.
The Class 1A Girls State Tournament is May 26th & 27th in Waterloo. Check out the full interviews with Brown, Walter, Hartley, Cole, Miller and Olsen below.