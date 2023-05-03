Omaha Mavericks

(Omaha) -- Oklahoma prep guard Cedric Dixon has announced his commitment to Omaha.

The 6-foot-3 Tulsa (Union High) point guard announced his commitment to the Mavericks on Wednesday afternoon. 

Dixon is a 2024 prospect.

