(Omaha) -- Oklahoma prep guard Cedric Dixon has announced his commitment to Omaha.
The 6-foot-3 Tulsa (Union High) point guard announced his commitment to the Mavericks on Wednesday afternoon.
Dixon is a 2024 prospect.
