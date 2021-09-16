(Omaha) -- The Omaha athletic department announced the hiring of assistant golf and softball coaches on Thursday.
Victoria Grasso was hired as an assistant golf coach. Grasso previously coached at Grandview as an assistant. Before that, she served as the interim head coach at William Penn. She golfed collegiately at South Dakota, where she was a four-year varsity letter winner.
Additionally, Jen Daro was hired as an assistant softball coach. Daro spent the last three years at Pittsburg State. She's also coached at St. Cloud State. Daro, an Omaha native, played collegiately at Creighton.