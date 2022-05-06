(Omaha) -- Former Omaha hockey player and assistant coach Nick Fohr has been named the head coach of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
In a release, Fohr said, "It is an honor for me to be named head coach at the National Team Development Program," Fohr said in a press release. "I know how high the standard has been set, and I'm excited to be able to continue the great coaching tradition at the NTDP."
Fohr played collegiately for the Mavericks from 1998 to 2002 and coached at Omaha from 2007 to 2011.
View the full release from Omaha athletics here.