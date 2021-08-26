(Omaha) -- Omaha baseball’s Evan Porter has signed 17 transfers for next season. Ten of those transfers are Nebraska natives.
Cam Frederick and Will Hanafan are transferring from Creighton while Noah Greise comes from Wichita State. Drew and Will Reetz and Dawson Linder are all transferring from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.
In addition, Cooper Prososki and Tyler Mattingley are coming from Southeast CC, Tanner Olmstead is transferring from Northeast CC and Caleb Riedel will come in from Iowa Western. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.