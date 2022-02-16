(KMAland) -- Omaha has been picked third in the Summit League Baseball Preseason Poll.
Oral Roberts is the preseason favorite, receiving six first-place votes and 36 points while North Dakota State has one and 31. Omaha’s 24 points has them ahead of South Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Western Illinois and St. Thomas.
Mavericks third baseman Mike Boeve and right-handed pitcher Mark Timmins are both on the list of Players and Pitchers to Watch.
View the complete release from the Summit League linked here.