(KMAland) -- The NCAA has announced future hosts for upcoming championship events between 2022 and 2026. 

Des Moines is slated to host first and second round contests of the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament in 2023 while Omaha will host in 2024. 

The NCAA also announced that the 2022 Division I Volleyball Championships will be in Lincoln while the 2025 version will occur in Kansas City. 

Additionally, the 2024 Division I Wrestling Championships will take place in Kansas City and the 2025 Division I Cross Country Championships will be held in Columbia, Missouri. 

The complete release from the NCAA can be viewed here

