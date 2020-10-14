(KMAland) -- The NCAA has announced future hosts for upcoming championship events between 2022 and 2026.
Des Moines is slated to host first and second round contests of the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament in 2023 while Omaha will host in 2024.
The NCAA also announced that the 2022 Division I Volleyball Championships will be in Lincoln while the 2025 version will occur in Kansas City.
Additionally, the 2024 Division I Wrestling Championships will take place in Kansas City and the 2025 Division I Cross Country Championships will be held in Columbia, Missouri.
The complete release from the NCAA can be viewed here.