(Omaha) -- Omaha diving coach Eric Sprague has added Anna Filipcic to his staff as an assistant coach.
In a release, Sprague said, "Anna is recognizable in the diving community and known for her hard work, focus, and dedication, as well as her incredible athletic accomplishments. I've enjoyed watching Anna build easy and quick relationships with our whole swim and dive team, and the divers here are already benefiting from her knowledge and experience. I'm excited for what's ahead!"
Filipcic was a four-time NCAA Championship qualifier and an All-American in 2016.
View the full release from Omaha here.