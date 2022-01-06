(Omaha) -- Omaha Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Adrian Dowell announced the hiring of head men's soccer coach Bob Warming on Thursday.
In a release, Dowell said, ""Throughout his career, Bob has had a tremendous impact on intercollegiate soccer including our men's soccer program We look forward to the future of Maverick Soccer under Bob's continued leadership."
Warming has served as the head coach at Omaha for the past three years after previous stints with Creighton, St. Louis, Old Dominion, Charlotte and Penn State.
The Mavericks went 6-10-1 under Warming last year.
View the full release from Omaha athletics here.