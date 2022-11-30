Tim Walters
Photo: Omaha Athletics

(Omaha) -- Omaha has reached a multi-year extension with women's soccer coach Tim Walters. 

Walters has spent the last six years at Omaha.

He led the Mavericks to a Summit League title in 2022. 

View the full release from Omaha here

