(Omaha) -- Omaha head women’s basketball coach Carrie Banks has hired Steve Cochran as an assistant coach.
"I am thrilled to welcome Steve to the Maverick family," said Banks. "He has a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge of the game, and I am looking forward to the impact he will have on our student-athletes."
Cochran comes to Omaha after serving the past five seasons as an assistant at Illinois.
He has also coached at Washington University, Maryville University, Jefferson College and Concordia University Texas.
