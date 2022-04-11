(Omaha) -- Kenya Crandell has been hired as an assistant men's basketball coach at Omaha.
In a release, Omaha head coach Chris Crutchfield said, "I have known Kenya since his playing days at Nebraska-Kearney. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our staff. Keyna has established recruiting contacts and relationships throughout the country. We are excited to have him mentoring our players and working directly with our guards."
Crandell recently served as the associate head coach at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, where he served as an assistant for six years.
Crandell also served as an assistant at Montana State and Northern Colorado.
This is Crandell's second stint with Omaha. He served as an associate head coach for six years during the Mavericks' time in Division II.
View the full release regarding Crandell's hiring here.