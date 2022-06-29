(Omaha) -- Omaha head women’s soccer coach Tim Walters has hired Erin Gunther as an assistant coach.
In a release, Walters said, “"I'm really pleased to be bringing Erin back to Omaha. I really feel like we got the right person to help us continue our growth as a program. She has learned from some great coaches both as a professional and as a coach, and I love that she has a special connection to the city of Omaha."
Gunther comes to Omaha after spending the last two seasons as a graduate manager at LSU. She played collegiately at Creighton and played internationally in Sweden before embarking on a coaching career.
View the full release from Omaha here.