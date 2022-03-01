Ty Mueller
Photo: Omaha Athletics

(Omaha) -- Omaha’s Ty Mueller has been named the NCHC Rookie of the Month.

Mueller has five goals in his last four outings and finished the month of February with five points in six games.

View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here

