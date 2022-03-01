(Omaha) -- Omaha’s Ty Mueller has been named the NCHC Rookie of the Month.
Mueller has five goals in his last four outings and finished the month of February with five points in six games.
View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.
(Omaha) -- Omaha’s Ty Mueller has been named the NCHC Rookie of the Month.
Mueller has five goals in his last four outings and finished the month of February with five points in six games.
View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.