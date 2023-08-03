Omaha Mavericks

(Omaha) -- Omaha men’s basketball has announced their 2023-24 schedule.

The 30-game slate includes 16 games against Summit League foes and 14 against non-conference opponents.

View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.

