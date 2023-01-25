Omaha Mavericks

(Omaha) -- The Omaha men's basketball program received a 2023 commitment on Wednesday. 

That pledge came from guard Sebastian Perry. 

Perry is a 6-foot-1 guard from Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma. 

