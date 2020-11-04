(Omaha) -- The Omaha men’s basketball team will open their season at the bdG Sports’ #BeachBubble at the Gulf Coast Showcase on November 25th.
The tournament is scheduled to be played at the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida, and it also features Abilene Christian, Akron, Austin Peay, East Carolina, East Tennessee State, Indiana State and Middle Tennessee.
Click here for the full release from Omaha athletics. In addition, Omaha athletics announced the schedules for the women’s and men’s teams. View the women’s release here and the men’s release here.