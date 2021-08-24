(Sioux Falls) -- The Omaha men’s soccer team was tabbed as the preseason favorite in the Summit League Preseason Coaches Poll on Tuesday.
The Mavericks received four first-place votes and 34 points while Denver had two and 29 and Oral Roberts had one and 29. Kansas City is picked fourth with 21 points.
Omaha’s Fitzroy Cummings and Hugo Kametani and KC’s Cooper Clark and Gustavo Leal Murtha were all named Players to Watch by the coaches.
