(KMAland) -- NFL legend Gale Sayers has passed away at the age of 77.
Sayers, an Omaha native, played high school football at Omaha Central, and collegiately at the University of Kansas before embarking on a legendary seven-year career with the Chicago Bears.
Sayers was a five-time First-team All-Pro and the 1965 NFL Rookie of the Year. He was also a member of the NFL's 50th, 75th and 100th Anniversary teams. Sayers was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977 and is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.