(Sioux Falls) -- Omaha women’s volleyball has been picked third in the Summit League Preseason Coaches Poll.
The Mavericks accumulated 50 points to finish behind preseason favorite South Dakota and runner-up choice Denver. UMKC, North Dakota State, North Dakota, Oral Roberts, South Dakota State and Western Illinois round out the poll.
Omaha’s Anna Blaschko and Claire Mountjoy and UMKC’s De’Janae Arnold and Alli Schomers were both selected as Players to Watch.
View the complete release from the Summit League linked here.