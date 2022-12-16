(Omaha) -- The Omaha softball and baseball programs announced their 2023 schedules on Friday.
The softball team will play in four non-conference tournaments and have 14 home dates, including the February 10th opener coming at the UNI Dome Tournament. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.
The baseball team will kick things off with seven non-conference games in California at UCLA from February 17-19 and Fresno State from February 23-26. Their home opener will be on February 28th against Kansas State. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.