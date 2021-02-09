(Omaha) -- Omaha softball has been picked fourth in the Summit League preseason poll.
The six-time defending Summit League champion North Dakota State received six of seven first-place votes and are the preseason favorite.
South Dakota State and South Dakota are also picked ahead of the Mavericks while Kansas City is picked fifth, North Dakota is sixth and Western Illinois is seventh.
Omaha pitcher Sydney Hampton and infielder Jamie White and Kansas City’s Delainey Fenoglio and Mia Hoveland are on the Softball Players to Watch List.
View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.