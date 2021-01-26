(Omaha) -- A trio of Omaha athletes picked up Summit League weekly honors on Tuesday.
Senior volleyball standout Claire Mountjoy was named the Summit League Defensive Player of the Week after averaging 5.14 digs per set this past weekend.
Senior Madison Gallegos was tabbed as the Summit League Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week following a 1-1 week in both singles and doubles play during wins over Eastern Illinois and Illinois State.
Finally, senior Abdoul Ouattara was named the Summit League Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week. Ouattara had a 4-0 weekend at the No. 1 and 2 spots in a sweep of Marquette.
